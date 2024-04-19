WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police in Windsor looking for Ramtin Bayat

    Ramtin Bayat. (Source: Windsor police) Ramtin Bayat. (Source: Windsor police)
    Police are asking for help to find a man who was last seen in the downtown area.

    Ramtin Bayat, 27, was last seen in the area of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue.

    He is described as a man with a tan complexion, about 5’6” tall with a medium build and balding hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.

