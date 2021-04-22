WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit determined that there would be no charges against Chatham-Kent police after the death of a 35-year-old man.

Chatham-Kent officers were dispatched to a residence in Chatham to assist paramedics transport the man to hospital in the evening of Aug. 6, 2019.

Once at the hospital, the officers assisted in keeping the man on the stretcher as a nurse attempted to place soft-restraints on his ankles, according to the SIU report.

Within several of minutes of being in the trauma room, man lost vital signs. The medical attempted CPR and other life-saving measures. The man could not be resuscitated and was declared deceased.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.