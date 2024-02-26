WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police give tips on how to help prevent possible arsons

    Windsor fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police are letting the public know about ways to help prevent possible arsons.

    Officers say incidents of arson have increased by 41 per cent over the past year.

    Police are providing the following tips :

    • Keep entry points to buildings secure, including sheds or garages, perimeter walls, fencing and gates.
    • Remove all highly flammable items from outdoor areas close to your home.
    • Keep outdoor lighting on at night.

    For more information on fire safety visit: www.windsorfire.com

