WINDSOR
Windsor

Arson incidents up 41 per cent in Windsor compared to last year

Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan.25, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan.25, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police say incidents of arson have increased by 41 per cent over the past year.

“Fire not only endangers the safety of those within the affected buildings but also puts bystanders and first responders at risk,” said a social media post from police.

Police ask anyone who witnesses "anything unusual" or have information that could help to report it immediately.

Ensure your smoke alarms are working and properly maintained, police added.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant in doing their part to help us protect lives, preserve spaces, and prevent fires,” said police.

