WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are crediting the tracking skills of police dog Maximus for helping catch a suspect after a break-in at a car dealership in Lakeshore.

OPP and the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to an alarm at an automotive dealership in the 20000 block of County Road 42 on Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, police say they saw a suspect fleeing the scene on foot. Uniformed officers contained the area and deployed the Essex County OPP canine unit and Emergency Response Team.

A canine track was initiated and Maximus found the suspect hiding in the brush adjacent to a creek nearby.

Police say the suspect suffered a minor dog bite injury during the arrest.

Charles Hetry,45, is charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-in instruments. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on July 8, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.