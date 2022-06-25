Police continue to investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian on Walpole Island

The identity of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island has been released by police.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on Chiefs Road Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Police say Clifton Tooshkenig was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A section of Chief’s Road was closed Monday for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing and further updated will be given once they become available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.