WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police conducting training in Malden Park

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    No need to worry if you see an increased police presence in Malden Park this week.

    Windsor police with the London Police Service will be doing a joint training exercise.

    There is no risk to public safety and police said the training will get underway Monday and continue through Thursday.

