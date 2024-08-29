Police clear the scene of earlier incident at a business on Eugenie Street

No foul play is suspected after an incident at a business on Eugenie Street in Windsor.

There was an increased police presence on Thursday evening and the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m.

In a post General Gun and Supply posted to social media that, "There was an incident on the range today, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual involved. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time."

No further updates will be provided.