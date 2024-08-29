WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police clear the scene of earlier incident at a business on Eugenie Street

    An increased police presence seen at a business on Eugenie Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 29, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) An increased police presence seen at a business on Eugenie Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 29, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    No foul play is suspected after an incident at a business on Eugenie Street in Windsor.

    There was an increased police presence on Thursday evening and the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m.

    In a post General Gun and Supply posted to social media that, "There was an incident on the range today, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual involved. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time."

    No further updates will be provided.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News