WINDSOR
Windsor

Friday afternoon collisions keep first responders busy

A collision on Howard Avenue, September 13, 2024 (CTV News Windsor) A collision on Howard Avenue, September 13, 2024 (CTV News Windsor)
Share

A collision at Howard Street and Tecumseh at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon kept emergency crews busy.

There were two vehicles involved – at this time there is no word from police on charges or injuries to any individuals.  

Around 3:00 p.m. a second accident took place on Seminole at Bernard.

An accident on Seminole, September 13, 2024 (CTV News London)

Once more, two vehicles were involved, however one of the cars came to a rest leaning up against a home. No word on injuries or charges in this case at this time either. 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News