Friday afternoon collisions keep first responders busy
A collision at Howard Street and Tecumseh at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon kept emergency crews busy.
There were two vehicles involved – at this time there is no word from police on charges or injuries to any individuals.
Around 3:00 p.m. a second accident took place on Seminole at Bernard.
An accident on Seminole, September 13, 2024 (CTV News London)
Once more, two vehicles were involved, however one of the cars came to a rest leaning up against a home. No word on injuries or charges in this case at this time either.
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
