LONDON, ONT. -- A man arrested on an impaired charge in Chatham was shortly after found to be causing a disturbance, police say.

Police were called to a parking lot on Wellington Street around 7 p.m. Saturday and say they located a male in care and control of a motor vehicle having consumed alcohol.

The 24-year-old Chatham man was arrested and taken for breath tests. Police say he registered over the legal limit.

They say shortly after his release, officers were called to a disturbance downtown.

Upon arrival police found the same male.

He was arrested and taken to Chatham-Kent police headquarters until he was sober enough to keep the peace, they say.