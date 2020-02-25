Disturbance leads to assault with weapon charge for Tilbury man
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:43AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police say a man was assaulted with a weapon in Tilbury Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to a disturbance on Mill Street in Tilbury.
Through investigation, police say one man assaulted another man known to him.
A 28-year-old from Tilbury was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with his release conditions. He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.