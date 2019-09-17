

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed by someone he knew.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Lacroix Street in Chatham just before noon on Monday.

The Chatham man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Barrie man was located near the residence and arrested by police.

He has been charged with break and enter while committing an assault with a weapon, uttering threats and weapons dangerous. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.