Man causing disturbance flees from police
The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo in Chatham, Ont., on Feb. 20, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 11:48AM EST
Chatham-Kent police were forced to chase a man on foot after an arrest attempt in Chatham.
They were called to a business on Richmond Street about a man causing a disturbance Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they discovered the man involved was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
While trying to arrest him, he fled the scene.
Officers caught him after a chase and arrested him for failing to comply with the conditions of his release.