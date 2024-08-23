Police arrest man allegedly brandishing shotgun

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was allegedly brandishing a shotgun inside a home.

At 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a residential panic alarm at a home on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw an individual inside the home brandishing a shotgun. In the interest of public safety, officers took cover and secured the surrounding area.

Through effective negotiation, officers say they were able to persuade the man to surrender the firearm and exit the residence. Police say this conversation resulted in a peaceful resolution to the incident.

Police say further investigation indicated that the man was experiencing the effects of an illicit substance, which led him to believe there were other people within the home who intended to cause him harm.

After ensuring the safety of the premises, officers conducted a thorough search of the home, obtaining judicial authority to seize any additional firearms present.

The 55-year-old Chatham man was transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Oct. 7, 2024. He has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place.