WINDSOR -- Vandalism at the new Farrow Riverside Miracle Park has left community members frustrated.

The park opened last summer to much fanfare and was a welcome addition to the community.

The multi-million dollar park was hit by vandals who smashed a large concrete baseball that children balance on as part of a children’s playground. Damage is estimated at about $1,400.

The vandalism has caused park officials much distress, given the time and effort it took to raise the money needed to build the accessible playground.

“We…were disheartened to learn about the senseless destruction to playground equipment earlier today,” the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park Facebook page said.

“We will be developing a communications plan and a Call to Action for volunteer support to ensure a careful eye is maintained on the Park, which benefits children, youth and adults in our community and beyond."

Park designer Mark Jones says he will replace the damaged handmade concrete baseball for free.

Earlier this week, the City of Windsor backed an application through the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Accessibility Grant that would help complete the Riverside Miracle Park project.