It appears the new playground for the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in east Windsor is a hit.

Dozens of children were playing on the equipment Tuesday afternoon as the 13,000 square foot playground opened for the first time.

One of the areas is a glove with the number 22 in memory of coach Rob Morneau, who passed away in a tragic work accident in 2016.

The playground includes 30 specially designed elements for kids to enjoy, from swings to a glider.

"The park is now open and it'll be open 24/7," says Tom Laporte, who sits on the Miracle Park organizing committee. "Anybody can come and play on it anytime they want."

While the park is open, crews are putting the finishing touches on the parking lot and the Miracle Baseball diamond.

"The playground is ready to go and it won't be long before we have the diamond up and going too," says Laporte. "Probably, we're looking at October 5th, opening day for the diamond itself."

Issues with the soil increased the cost for the park and baseball diamond, and the group needs to raise $3 million. More than $2 million has been raised.

The field, next to the existing Riverside baseball diamonds on Wyandotte Street East, will allow children with disabilities to participate in minor baseball programs.

The park also includes a walking path and the relocation of cenotaph.