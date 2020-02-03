WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor is backing an application through the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Accessibility Grant that could complete the Riverside Miracle Park project – and round-out all outstanding fundraising.

The city is putting up $150,000 to go with $200,000 from Riverside Minor Baseball Association to secure a $500,000 grant through the “Inclusive Play Project.” According to a city report, “These grants are intended to support capital costs of construction and renovation related to improving physical accessibility to, and inclusivity in recreation facilities across Canada.”

“Of course anything extra we get goes completely into the park for other amenities, more benches, player’s benches and that type of thing,” says Bill Kell, the co-chair of Riverside Minor Baseball Charities.

Kell notes the organization is still actively fundraising, having garnered $2.3 million to date. Securing this grant would put them over the top.

He adds there have been some setbacks during construction, including issues with the soil which increased the cost for the park and baseball diamond.

The field, next to the existing Riverside baseball diamonds on Wyandotte Street East, will allow children with disabilities to participate in minor baseball programs.

The park also includes a walking path and the relocation of cenotaph.

Kell says if all goes to plan moving forward, the facility should be ready this spring.

"We've had some delays in the construction but yeah, we should be completed and we hope that everyone will come and join us for our opening date of May 30th, 2020," Kell says.