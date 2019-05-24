

Windsor police say shots were fired at a home in east Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of Ellrose Avenue for a report of possible gunfire on Thursday around 11:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a house at 1349 Ellrose had fresh damage to a front window.

Officers confirmed there were no injuries.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Investigators believe that a firearm was discharged toward the involved residence. The damage to the window and inside of the residence was consistent with a bullet.

The scene was processed for evidence and the neighbourhood was canvassed for witnesses.

Officers are also reviewing surveillance video from the area.

The Major Crimes Branch is continuing the active investigation.

Although in its initial stages, investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.