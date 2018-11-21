

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released a picture of a suspect related to a groping incident in Willistead Park.

On Nov. 7, officers began an investigation into a sexual assault.

The next day around 11 p.m., officers attended a business in the 1200 block of Tecumseh Road East in regards to an indecent act that had just occurred.

A man allegedly entered the store and exposed himself to a female employee. The man then exited the store and left the area on a bicycle.

Through investigation, including viewing video surveillance, the Major Crimes Branch believes the suspect in this incident is the same as the above noted linked case.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35-40 years old, skinny, with short brown receding hair. He was wearing a baggy orange jacket, grey pants, black "high top" running shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.