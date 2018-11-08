

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after a man allegedly accosted a teenage girl and groped her in Willistead Park.

A woman in her teens was reportedly walking along the pathway through the park around 9 a.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a man riding a bike.

Police say the man "began accosting the female and making inappropriate comments."

As she continued walking away the man then allegedly touched her inappropriately from behind before she confronted him and he fled the area.

He was last seen riding a purple mountain bike eastbound on Richmond Street.

The man is describes as white, 35-40 years old with a skinny build and thin hair with a receding hairline. He was wearing a dark orange sweatshirt and light gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.