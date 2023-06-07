Pickup truck stopped going 60km/h over speed limit: WPS

Windsor police have charged a pickup truck driver with stunt driving.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle for travelling 140 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Yesterday, our Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped this vehicle for travelling 140 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.



As a result, the driver has been charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver's license has been suspended for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/wAyF96FhKj — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 7, 2023

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.