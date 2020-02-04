COLCHESTER -- Essex County OPP say the driver of a pickup truck has died after hitting a tree in Colchester.

Police and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the single-vehicle collision near the intersection of County Road 50 and Dunn Road on Tuesday around 12 p.m.

Officers say the lone occupant driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation unit is attending and the intersection of County Road 50 and Dunn Road will remain closed for several hours as the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.