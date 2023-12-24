Pet parents hit the store so pets can have 'pawsitive' Christmas holiday

Mike Hall entered a store in Windsor, Ont., to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Sunday and walked out with a small toy.

But, it wasn’t for a child. Instead, it was for his fur baby.

“She loves toys as much as a normal child. It’s like I have a toddler,” said Hall.

It's no surprise that malls across the country are packed with people going out to do some last-minute shopping — all to meet their deadline of Christmas on Monday.

On one hand, pets are not so concerned about a date on the calendar.

But that doesn't always mean pets are happy to be left out of the Christmas fun and the gift-giving traditions that come with it.

Christine (right) with her dog Chiquis, after a day of shopping for pet gifts in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 24, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

“If someone else is opening a gift and she gets nothing, Loki just goes in the bedroom and lays down,” said Hall.

Christine owns a dog named Chiquis and left the PetSmart location on Dougall Avenue with two ugly Christmas sweaters for her pet.

Christmas Eve also marks Chiquis’ birthday.

“I feel like if you have an animal and you’re taking care of it, it’s only right to treat them like a part of the family,” said Christine, who added that Christmas isn’t the only holiday when Chiquis gets a gift.

“Halloween, Easter, any occasion I can find to get her into the store and get shopping, I take advantage of it,” she told CTV News Windsor.

Store owner Victor Pundzius is seen inside the For Your Fur Kids store in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 24, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)The last few days have seen a surge in purchases of pet toys and treats, according to For Your Fur Kids owner Victor Pundzius.

Some customers are walking in to buy Christmas gifts for their friends who are pet owners.

But others, he added, have said they have an urgent need to find a gift for their own dog ahead of Christmas Day.

“Pets are part of the family and everybody wants to support their family. They have to have fun too,” said Pundzius.

As for Hall, he said Loki is always appreciative of any gift he buys her.

“If you love your animal, it's nice to get them included in the family stuff,” he said.