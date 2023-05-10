Pelee Islander II back on the water

The Pelee Islander II is back on the water.

As previously reported, an unexpected technical problem kept the ferry dry-docked longer than anticipated.

On May 12, the ferry will resume service departing from Leamington at 6 a.m.

As soon as scheduling is complete, there will be sailing routes to the Ohio port of Sandusky.

While the Pelee Islander II was out of service, staff with the Pelee Islander 1 ferry were working overtime with an extended schedule.

