'The timing of it is not ideal' Pelee Island ferry dry docked longer than expected

The Pelee Islander II is staying out of service longer than expected this spring due to ‘an unforeseen technical issue' found during a scheduled out-of-water inspection.

Local officials are concerned the delay will hinder the region’s ability to prepare for the upcoming busy season on the Lake Erie Island.

“The timing of it is not ideal,” said, Cathy Miller, Mayor of Pelee Island.

“It just for us only highlights the need for there to be a real two vessel solution.”

Meanwhile, staff with The Pelee Islander I ferry are working overtime with an extended schedule from May 5 to 18, but Miller worries the smaller vessel won’t be able to accommodate increasing demand.

The Pelee Islander II is staying out of service longer than expected this spring due to ‘an unforeseen technical issue.' Pictured in Leamington, Ont. on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“It's disappointing because after a couple of really hard years and after a little bit of a late start to the season last year too, you know, the only comparison I can make is imagine if 401 was periodically closed for weeks on end just closed before it got to Windsor.”

Miller believes Pelee Island needs to be serviced with a second larger vessel with a deck capacity that can accommodate heavy equipment, semi trucks, agriculture machinery and vehicles for building construction.

Miller explained, “Even the tightest timelines and the best turnarounds are still a band aid without a second vessel.”

“It undermines the confidence in visitors that want to come to the island. It undermines the confidence in small businesses that want to set up here.”

Officials with the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), which manages the ferry on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), said sand had been discovered inside the seals of two of the rear thrusters.

“When the ship was purchased from the chip builder in Chile, we had two spare thrusters included in the price which were in a warehouse in Sarnia,” said OSTC President Carl Kuhnke.

Kuhnke said the issue could have been worse, lasting upwards of three months had there not been spare parts available.

The Pelee Islander in Leamington, Ont. on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“We had special convoys with special lifts and special flatbed trucks taking 32 tones worth of thrusters to the dry-dock last week, and they've got them in,” Kuhnke said. “They're in and they're testing them now. The old ones are out and latest day it'll be back on the water is the 18th which is the day before the long weekend.”

“We are working around the clock with the dockyard in St Catharines, Handle Dockyards, to try and get it back into service before the 18th, but we can't make any promises at this point. At best, it'll be a few days in advance before the 18th, but even if we can get it in service a few days in advance we’ll be happy.”

Officials noted sailings to Port of Sandusky in Ohio will not continue at this time and that the Sandusky service will resume once the Pelee Islander II is back in operation.

“To our community and to people that want to visit Pelee Island, please continue to be good neighbours and carpool where you can and if you don’t need to get a vehicle on the ferry in the coming weeks,” Miller added. “Please be mindful that there are people that are really challenged to get on and off the island and everyone has to work together to try and make sure that we can do what we can in the short amount of time.”

Pelee Island Ferry Service in Leamington, Ont. on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)