Pedestrian facing charges after getting hit by vehicle on Walker Road
Emergency crews responded to the collision in the 4200 block of Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 15, 2019.(Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:49PM EDT
A 70-year-old man faces charges after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Windsor.
Police confirm the victim is the person facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to use a crosswalk.
Police also confirm the man sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The collision occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Walker Road south of Division Road.