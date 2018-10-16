

CTV Windsor





The union representing city workers is pitching Windsor City Council on the merits of bringing parking enforcement back in-house.

Council was looking to extend the contract with existing operator Commissionaires for a five-year term in the amount of $683,000 per year.

But the president of CUPE Local 543 Jason Parent came before council on Monday, asking it to consider contracting the service internally.

"If we can get the dialogue going and this is in the right direction, and maybe it's not this year, but maybe next year, maybe with a new council,” says Parent. “We can go forward from there and hopefully get our foot in the door, and be successful with this, and maybe change the dialogue at the table from no, to yes because we've had a lot of years of no."

The city outsourced parking back in 2010.

CUPE president Jason Parent made a presentation to council to consider in-sourcing the work by making the new city employees "parking ambassadors."

Parent suggests the move would increase quality control, provide "walking beats" and make parking enforcement a more 'interpersonal experience.’