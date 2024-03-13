'Paying their bills or buying food': New data sheds light on food insecurity in Chatham-Kent
New data from CK Public Health is shedding a grim light on food insecurity across Chatham-Kent, but when it comes to its true causes, it’s not just soaring food prices that are to blame.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, the CK Public Health’s 2023 ‘Cost of Eating in CK’ report is shining a light on the financial challenges faced by individuals in the region and the grim reality they face when it comes to purchasing food.
The report reveals that one in five households in Chatham-Kent do not have enough money to buy food.
“That’s 20 [per cent] of the community who must decide between paying their bills or buying food,” the report reads.
Carmen McGregor, chair of the Chatham-Kent Food Policy Council, said the increasing cost of food is making the issue worse. However, it’s not the sole culprit of food insecurity.
“The increasing cost of food is making this issue worse,” she said. “It is important to realize though, that food prices are not the root cause of food insecurity for the CK community. It is a lack of adequate and secure income.”
While community organizations “are essential” at providing emergency food support to people in need, the report sheds light on it only being a “temporary solution,” as it does not address the true causes of food insecurity.
“Not having enough money to pay for food has negative impacts on physical and mental health as it significantly increases the risk of issues such as diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, and depression,” the report reads.
“Food insecurity is a complex issue that affects many households in Chatham-Kent,” explained Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “We need to come together to raise awareness and advocate for healthy public policies.”
In response to the new data, CK Public Health is encouraging people to learning more about food insecurity, talk to friends, family, and colleagues about the true cause of food insecurity, and to advocate for income solutions to food insecurity.
For more information about food insecurity and what you can do to help in Chatham-Kent, you can visit the CK Public Health website.
