Pause in external play impacts Windsor-Essex triple-A hockey players

Windsor, Ont. -

Dozens of triple-A minor hockey players in Windsor-Essex are being told they will be unable to compete in external games for the next nine days.

The Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario oversees more than 20 minor hockey associations across the province, including the Windsor AAA Zone and Sun County Panthers.

Pause in External Play – December 17-26, 2021

Read more⬇️: https://t.co/JE4XUOTroo pic.twitter.com/tBE3bHUpaT — ALLIANCE Hockey (@ALLIANCE_Hockey) December 17, 2021

Within the local association, there are eight teams, consisting of about 140 players, from younger kids to 17-year-olds.There are also dozens of players with the Sun County Panthers AAA Minor Hockey organization from Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Essex, Southpoint and Belle River.

Late Thursday evening, the alliance announced it is pausing all games until Dec. 26.

“External play applies to all Alliance Hockey scheduled rep and MD league games. With this said, teams may utilize scheduled ice times for internal practices. Every effort will be made to reschedule games where possible,” said a statement on the league’s website.

The league says some of the factors behind the decision include requests from families and coaches to pause the season and COVID-19 cases detected in some players throughout the league.

Officials with the Windsor AAA Zone tell CTV News there are no positive cases in its players.

In an email, the vice president of the Windsor AAA Zone says he does not believe parents wanted a pause on the season and this is “a tough pill to swallow especially after adhering to all of the guidelines and protocols.”