WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has issued a 72-hour parking ban so Public Works crews can clear the roads.

The ban prohibits vehicles from parking on municipal streets.

It will be in effect until Friday, Feb. 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The region got about 15 to 20 centimentres of snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Chatham-Kent’s Snow Plow Tracker and Frequently Asked Questions can be found at www.chatham-kent.ca Contact the Municipality by phone at 3-1-1 or by email at ck311@chatham-kent.ca for more information.