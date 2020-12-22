WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Belle River personal support worker was the first in Windsor-Essex to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Krystal Meloche, who works at Seasons in Belle River, was among the first of those vaccinated for the virus at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, the vaccines were available to those working in long term care and retirement homes.

Meloche has personal experience with the virus outside of her work environment. Earlier this year, her father contracted COVID-19 and his health took a critical turn, a news release from Windsor Regional Hospital says. He was placed on a ventilator and later passed away in hospital with the family saying goodbye through an iPad screen.

"It may not take away what COVID-19 has taken from my family. But I’m very honoured to be among the first people in Windsor-Essex to experience this vaccine,” she told WRH, urging the community to continue to follow guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing until we can move past the pandemic."

Other family members of Meloche’s also contracted virus and continue to experience long-term effects.

"People need to open their eyes and take extra precautions. People think it's just the flu …. I can tell you, for my family, it’s not. People need to take this seriously," she said.

Staff from various long-term care and retirement homes in the region received their vaccines, some administrators volunteered to be first to help “alleviate any anxiety among staff.”

"We know there is some nervousness and anxiety in the community about vaccinations. We applaud Krystal, Edith, Nancy, Nick, Mike, Kari and Amy for demonstrating leadership to their colleagues - the vaccination process is going to be an important one for our community to move forward and back to a sense of pre-COVID-19 living in the hopefully not-too-distant future," said WRH president and CEO David Musyj.

Vaccinations based on the limited supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will continue of the next several days and it is currently unknown when the next round will arrive.

As more vaccines become available, WRH and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, will continue to follow the Government of Ontario's priority list, which focuses on: