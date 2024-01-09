Parking at meters and municipal lots in Windsor may become more expensive if proposed budget is approved

A recommendation in Windsor’s proposed 2024 budget to extend parking enforcement hours by three hours is being called “short-sighted” by the chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA).

“We would absolutely not support that initiative,” said BIA chair Chris MacLeod.

Parking meters in Windsor are currently enforced Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, documents outlining the city’s proposed budget for 2024 — unveiled Monday by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who was tasked with tabling the budget for the first time under the province’s strong mayor powers — recommend extending parking meter enforcement hours to 9 p.m.

City administration believes the move would result in an annual revenue increase of $400,000.

According to MacLeod, the BIA has been voicing its objection to the recommendation since it was first proposed to city councillors in early 2023.

“I really think it’s short-sighted to consider it a source of revenue because I think the end result would be a negative impact to our businesses downtown and their bottom line,” said MacLeod.

“It just gives people another reason not to venture downtown, especially when they can go to a restaurant or a strip mall on Walker [Road], for example, that doesn’t have paid street parking,” he added.

The proposed budget also recommends fee increases for municipal parking lots.

While some lots charge a $3 flat fee to park after 6 p.m., other lots charge no such fee during the evening hours.

The proposed budget, if approved, would consider increasing these flat fees — in both cases — to $5.

Transit Windsor riders would also see the cost of a single fare spike 15 per cent from $3.25 to $3.75, according to a separate recommendation.

Windsorites embedded in the city’s arts and culture scene, however, are lamenting one aspect of the budget.

A plan to boost funding to the city’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund with an additional $82,000 is listed as “not recommended” under the Dilkens-led proposal.

Kristen Siapas received a $5,000 ACHF grant in 2023 and used it to run a series of outdoor jazz events in Windsor-Essex parks that year.

“When it comes to expanding the Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund grants, that's a piece I had really hoped to see,” said Siapas. “So I’m disappointed to see that it's not being recommended because it's so needed.”

While she understands the need to balance different priorities, especially as Windsor undergoes a changing job landscape and the need for infrastructure and dollars to support these projects, Siapas added that $82,000 is a drop in the bucket.

“You can give artists such a tiny bit of money and they do so much with it,” said Siapas. “It’s not just the individual impacts that we receive but the spinoff. People go to an event, they go out for dinner or they enjoy living in the city. They decide they're going to invest here. They're going to stay here.”

Public consultation on the budget will take place Jan. 22.