

CTV Windsor





There’s a tentative agreement between County of Essex and its 255 paramedics.

County Warden Gary McNamara says they have reached a deal with CUPE Local 2974, which represents Essex-Windsor EMS employees.

The tentative contract was announced at Essex County council Wednesday night.

McNamara says it's the largest organized union membership within the corporation.

He says this is the first time in 12 years an agreement has been reached with the paramedics without arbitration.

No details of the deal have been released.

It's unknown when the membership will vote on the deal.