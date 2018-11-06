

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is voluntarily recalling certain model Pacificas after three reports of fire damage and complaints of power loss.

The recall affects about 10,000 plug-in hybrid models built between 2017 and 2018 at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

About 1,000 of those vehicles are in Canada.

Powertrain software is to blame, and FCA officials say while rare, issues appear to have occurred during normal transition from battery power to gasoline power.

Owners should expect to be notified before December 9, or they can contact the automakers U.S. recall information centre. Service technicians will update the software and inspect and replace catalytic converters as needed.

FCA says it is unaware of any injuries.