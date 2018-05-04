Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid wins performance awards
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid test drive event in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Sahca Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 4:41PM EDT
Top honours once again for the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
The Windsor-built minivan won the best environmental performance award and the best all-around performance award from the Automotive Science Group's annual study.
It's the second straight year the Pacifica was recognized with the best all-around performance award.
In a news release, FCA says the Pacifica earned a class leading environmental performance rating, outperforming the average vehicle in its segment by 34 percent.
The company also says the Pacifica hybrid achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalen in electric-only mode, and 33 miles of all electric range.
The Chrysler Pacifica also won Family Car of the Year, at the 2018 "Best of" awards from Cars.com
2017 was also a big year, as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received 70 different awards for the top minivan.