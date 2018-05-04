

CTV Windsor





Top honours once again for the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

The Windsor-built minivan won the best environmental performance award and the best all-around performance award from the Automotive Science Group's annual study.

It's the second straight year the Pacifica was recognized with the best all-around performance award.

In a news release, FCA says the Pacifica earned a class leading environmental performance rating, outperforming the average vehicle in its segment by 34 percent.

The company also says the Pacifica hybrid achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalen in electric-only mode, and 33 miles of all electric range.

The Chrysler Pacifica also won Family Car of the Year, at the 2018 "Best of" awards from Cars.com

2017 was also a big year, as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received 70 different awards for the top minivan.