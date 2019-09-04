

Justin Zadorsky , CTV Windsor





A single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock has left a Windsor resident fighting for his life.

Police say a vehicle was eastbound Tuesday afternoon on the highway when the 66-year-old driver lost control, striking the centre median before crossing all the lanes and crashing into the ditch.

The driver was taken to local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Highway 401 was closed for several hours Tuesday while police investigated.

More information is expected to be released once it is available.