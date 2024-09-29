WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare chosen as one of four national locations in schizophrenia treatment project

    Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is one of four sites that have been chosen across Canada to participate in a schizophrenia demonstration project.

    The project will benefit from a customized approach that helps strengthen outcomes for those living with schizophrenia and hopes to optimize evidence-based treatment.

    From April to July of 2024, more than 100 people have received schizophrenia treatment at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcarethrough a plan developed by a psychiatrist.

    Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that impacts how a person thinks, feels and behaves, deeply impacting many aspacts of their life.

    The project is led by the Ministry of Health Commission of Canada and Ontario Shores.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News