Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare chosen as one of four national locations in schizophrenia treatment project

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is one of four sites that have been chosen across Canada to participate in a schizophrenia demonstration project.

The project will benefit from a customized approach that helps strengthen outcomes for those living with schizophrenia and hopes to optimize evidence-based treatment.

From April to July of 2024, more than 100 people have received schizophrenia treatment at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcarethrough a plan developed by a psychiatrist.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that impacts how a person thinks, feels and behaves, deeply impacting many aspacts of their life.

The project is led by the Ministry of Health Commission of Canada and Ontario Shores.