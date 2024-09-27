What’s open/closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30

The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.

The day, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day, is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca looks at what's open and closed in Windsor for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30:

OPEN

MALLS & GROCERY STORES

Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours.

LCBO

LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Saturday and open regular hours on Monday.

SCHOOLS

Schools will be open.

CLOSED

CANADA POST

There will be no Canada Post service on Monday.

BANKS

Banks will be closed on Friday.

CITY OF WINDSOR

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential collection services will proceed on their regular schedule and will not be delayed for the week of September 30, 2024. Please refer to your 2024-2025 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, September 30, 2024; however, the administration office will be closed on Monday, and collection calendar distribution will be unavailable there.

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be open on Monday, September 30, 2024.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool, and the WFCU Community Pool will be open on Monday, September 30, 2024.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union is closed during the week under our fall hours and will therefore be closed on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 12 midnight, seven days a week, including Monday, September 30, 2024, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, September 30, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed on Monday, September 30, 2024, in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the regular weekday schedule on Monday, September 30, 2024. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.