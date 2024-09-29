After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death

WARNING: This story makes reference to suicide.

Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk on Sunday.

The annual event raises awareness, reduces stigma, and supports those impacted by suicide in the community.

"To some people, 'suicide' is simply the name of a hot sauce at a local restaurant. It stings physically but the word has no meaning other than that," said Ford. "But to most of us here today, it is a reminder of the worst day of our lives."

For Ford, that day was June 3, 2022, when her "best friend and first love" of more than four years, Justin, died by suicide.

He had just turned 24 years old.

"He loved snowmobiling, video games, and eating pizza. He had a huge heart with lots of compassion for others," she said. "Unfortunately, he struggled with mental health for the last year of his life and, ultimately, took his own life."

Justin’s death devastated many of his loved ones, including Ford.

Speaking during a ceremony at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk inside the St. Clair College SportsPlex, Ford recalled being unable to work, becoming severely depressed, and gaining more than 50 pounds.

"I lost every ounce of who I thought I was," she said.

According to the World Health Organization, someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds.

When asked how national statistics compare with local numbers in Windsor-Essex, CMHA official Kim Willis said the data is "on par."

The annual CMHA Suicide Awareness walk raises awareness, reduces stigma, and supports those impacted by suicide in the community. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

"With 4,000 Canadians dying by suicide every year, that equates to about 12 individuals every day," said Willis. "So, it is significant. It's the second leading cause of death for young people."

Despite ongoing education and awareness efforts, Willis said stigma surrounding mental health and addictions persists, especially among "certain generations and certain ethnicities."

"It's very frowned upon and is still seen as a weakness for certain demographics," said Willis. "So we just keep putting it out there and doing our job when it comes to education and awareness that mental health is health ... Yes, there is still stigma. But we do feel like in Windsor-Essex, we're moving that needle."

As she carries Justin’s memory in her heart, Ford said she shared his story to ensure his death has a positive impact.

In Jan. 2023, Ford joined a grief therapy program with the Canadian Mental Health Association where she was able to disclose the "trauma, guilt, fear, and grief" she had been carrying for the six months since Justin’s death.

"That year, I lost over 55 pounds, found a new love for running and the gym, became a mental health counsellor for kids and youth in our community, and discovered a new love for life and adventure," said Ford.

In 2024, Ford welcomed a new love into her life. The two are expecting a child together.

"I am standing here today to show you there is life after death — even when it feels like there won’t be," said Ford during her speech.

"Life moves fast, too fast sometimes, but that's why days like today are so important."

As part of the annual CMHA event, participants walked two or five kilometres and took pledges to raise funds for the CMHA.