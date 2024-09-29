After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
WARNING: This story makes reference to suicide.
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk on Sunday.
The annual event raises awareness, reduces stigma, and supports those impacted by suicide in the community.
"To some people, 'suicide' is simply the name of a hot sauce at a local restaurant. It stings physically but the word has no meaning other than that," said Ford. "But to most of us here today, it is a reminder of the worst day of our lives."
For Ford, that day was June 3, 2022, when her "best friend and first love" of more than four years, Justin, died by suicide.
He had just turned 24 years old.
"He loved snowmobiling, video games, and eating pizza. He had a huge heart with lots of compassion for others," she said. "Unfortunately, he struggled with mental health for the last year of his life and, ultimately, took his own life."
Justin’s death devastated many of his loved ones, including Ford.
Speaking during a ceremony at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk inside the St. Clair College SportsPlex, Ford recalled being unable to work, becoming severely depressed, and gaining more than 50 pounds.
"I lost every ounce of who I thought I was," she said.
According to the World Health Organization, someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds.
When asked how national statistics compare with local numbers in Windsor-Essex, CMHA official Kim Willis said the data is "on par."
The annual CMHA Suicide Awareness walk raises awareness, reduces stigma, and supports those impacted by suicide in the community. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
"With 4,000 Canadians dying by suicide every year, that equates to about 12 individuals every day," said Willis. "So, it is significant. It's the second leading cause of death for young people."
Despite ongoing education and awareness efforts, Willis said stigma surrounding mental health and addictions persists, especially among "certain generations and certain ethnicities."
"It's very frowned upon and is still seen as a weakness for certain demographics," said Willis. "So we just keep putting it out there and doing our job when it comes to education and awareness that mental health is health ... Yes, there is still stigma. But we do feel like in Windsor-Essex, we're moving that needle."
As she carries Justin’s memory in her heart, Ford said she shared his story to ensure his death has a positive impact.
In Jan. 2023, Ford joined a grief therapy program with the Canadian Mental Health Association where she was able to disclose the "trauma, guilt, fear, and grief" she had been carrying for the six months since Justin’s death.
"That year, I lost over 55 pounds, found a new love for running and the gym, became a mental health counsellor for kids and youth in our community, and discovered a new love for life and adventure," said Ford.
In 2024, Ford welcomed a new love into her life. The two are expecting a child together.
"I am standing here today to show you there is life after death — even when it feels like there won’t be," said Ford during her speech.
"Life moves fast, too fast sometimes, but that's why days like today are so important."
As part of the annual CMHA event, participants walked two or five kilometres and took pledges to raise funds for the CMHA.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
Trump says there's 'something wrong' with Harris and that she's 'mentally impaired'
Republicans on Sunday sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump's latest insults of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin in which he called her 'mentally disabled.'
Rustad wants B.C. Indigenous rights law repealed. Chief sees that as 40-year setback
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk.
‘It's very unfair’: International students face uncertain future in Canada after rule change
Migrant groups are pushing the federal government to reverse its cap on international study permits and tightening post-graduate work permit qualifications, claiming it will leave many students 'in limbo.'
John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor, dies at 76
John Ashton, the veteran character actor who memorably played the gruff but lovable police detective John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, has died. He was 76.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
Witnesses report first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict
Witnesses on Monday reported the first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict, hours after Israel struck targets across Lebanon and killed dozens of people over the weekend.
A fire at a Georgia chemical plant is forcing evacuations and road closures
A fire at a Georgia chemical plant apparently caused by a sprinkler head malfunction Sunday morning is forcing evacuations and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
London
-
Serious car and motorcycle crash closes Oxford Street for hours
A crash between a car and motorcycle closed a portion of Oxford St. in downtown London for several hours on Sunday.
-
'Loving life and looking forward'; Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
-
What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian dies in collision with OPP cruiser
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Alleged thief caught mid-theft
OPP officers arrested a suspect while he was in the middle of a possible theft Sunday morning in Wasaga Beach.
-
Police officer injured while arresting suspect
A Barrie police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a suspect Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
-
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
OPP seek public assistance in Elliot Lake arena break-and-enter, mischief investigation
Overnight on Thursday as the community of Elliot Lake was resting to prepare for the upcoming Kraft Hockeyville celebrations, when vandals struck a building that has been top of mind for the northern Ontario city for more than a year.
-
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
-
Archaeologists to search the grounds of Algoma University
Sault residents may notice some commotion on the Algoma University campus over the next two weeks as a team conducts an archaeological search.
Ottawa
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Gatineau man stabbed following dispute, police looking for suspect
A 23-year-old man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a dispute with another man Saturday night at a bar in Gatineau, Que., police say.
-
Teen transported to hospital after apartment fire near Mooney's Bay
A teenager was transported to hospital following a fire inside an apartment building in Ottawa's south end on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested
A woman is dead, and a man is in police custody following a stabbing in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
-
Toronto Blue Jays close out disappointing season with 3-1 loss to Miami Marlins
A disappointing season was capped with one final blow Sunday as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Miami Marlins.
-
New owners of Toronto's beloved 'Leslieville dollhouse' give back
A large crowd of people hoping to collect a piece of Toronto history gathered outside the ;Leslieville dollhouse' Sunday, as the new owners of the beloved east-end home gave away the dolls, toys, knick-knacks, and teddy bears that covered the property.
Montreal
-
2 dead after head-on collision in Candiac
Provincial police (SQ) say a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Candiac has left two people dead.
-
'Programming error' results in accidental sale on Quebec liquor products
The provincial Crown corporation in charge of liquor sales in Quebec says a computer issue resulted in all its products being temporarily listed at 30 per cent off on its website.
-
Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage
Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
-
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar
A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Claims of Fort McMurray serial killer misinformation: RCMP
Fort McMurray RCMP are warning residents about misinformation circulating online in the community.
Calgary
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
-
Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary
A child was sent to hospital after being attacked by a coyote in northwest Calgary.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Regina
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place on Sept. 30 every year and is meant to recognize residential school survivors and their families.
-
Residents gather for annual Scarecrow Festival in Lumsden, Sask.
The Town of Lumsden held their ninth annual Scarecrow festival Saturday.
-
Roughriders down Redblacks 29-16 to vault over Lions in CFL's West Division
The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into second place in the CFL's West Division with a 29-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
BC NDP promises 'middle-class tax cut' if elected
BC NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday that his party will – if elected – deliver a tax cut that will put money back into the pockets of people in the province who are struggling with the rising cost of living.
-
Rustad wants B.C. Indigenous rights law repealed. Chief sees that as 40-year setback
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
-
Fall brings 'tragic surge' in injuries, deaths of birds due to window strikes: B.C. rescue
As the weather cools and birds migrate to warmer climates, a wildlife rescue in B.C. has seen a "tragic surge" in animals hurt or killed after flying into windows.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP promises 'middle-class tax cut' if elected
BC NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday that his party will – if elected – deliver a tax cut that will put money back into the pockets of people in the province who are struggling with the rising cost of living.
-
Rustad wants B.C. Indigenous rights law repealed. Chief sees that as 40-year setback
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
-
Man arrested after suspicious death in Vancouver Island First Nation: RCMP
A man was found dead in a home in the Ditidaht First Nation on Vancouver Island Saturday morning, prompting local council to ask residents to shelter in place.
Atlantic
-
Women entrepreneurs front and centre at Fredericton 'pop-up shop' showcase
Women entrepreneurs from across New Brunswick were front and centre at a ‘pop-up shop’ showcase on Sunday.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Honouring our roots: East Coast Ukrainian Festival returns to Halifax
The East Coast Ukrainian Festival kicked off at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday, celebrating Ukrainian culture and traditions.
N.L.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.