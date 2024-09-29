UWindsor launches new Black Scholar's Institute

Thursday was the official launch of uWindsor’s new Black Scholar’s Institute (BSI) Lounge.

The BSI aims to elevate Black academic excellence, promoting scholarship, mentorship, and cultural knowledge.

“The Black Scholars Institute is more than a physical space; it is a movement. It represents the critical need to centre Black voices, scholarship, and lived experiences in higher education,” said Camisha Sibblis, BSI director.

Sibblis said that the BSI aims to build connections with the educational community and the broader community of Windsor-Essex.

The launch on September 26 featured scholars, community leaders, and performances. The lounge is in the lower level of the CAW Student Centre.