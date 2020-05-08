WINDSOR, ONT. -- At a time when store front vacancies are growing thanks to COVID-19, the owners of a new retail cannabis store in Pillette Village are hoping to open soon.

Simon Reid, one of the owners of Boon-Dom, says he is just waiting for the green light to start selling.

He says one main goal is to become an integral part of the community.

“We’ve had a bit of a streak of luck to keep the construction moving and we’re hoping to be open within the next several months,” says Reid.

Boon-Dom is the latest cannabis retail store in Windsor, still waiting to get all the appropriate approvals, but Reid hopes once the doors open, he'll be able to connect with his neighbours.

“Just like you know the person who serves you coffee every morning. Just like it was the old record store, you know the person at the record store, we want to have that same experience here in Windsor.”

Reid believes getting involved in the retail side of cannabis is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

He tells CTV News the stigma surrounding recreational pot lingers, more than a year and a half after it was legalized across the country.

“We need to change that stigma,” he adds.

COVID-19 made it challenging for Reid to get contractors to move renovations along, but now he says they’re in the home stretch to join the retail cannabis market.

“I think people are really excited about the cannabis industry and be able to interact with it just like you would any other store, whether you’re buying clothing, groceries or anything, I think we’re going to really have a comfortable experience for people,” says Reid.

Now there are still hurdles to overcome, like whether or not the City of Windsor will recommend this location to the AGC.

Reid hopes the store will be open by early summer.