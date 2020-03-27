WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a sixth case was reported Thursday night and three more cases were confirmed on Friday morning.

“We have a number of test results that are pending and it could go either way,” says Ahmed.

The sixth case is a woman who travelled to Michigan. The seventh is a man in his 60s who travelled to Michigan and was in contact with the sixth case. The symptoms are moderate.

The eighth case is a man in his 50s who works in a healthcare centre in Michigan.

The health unit is still waiting for details on the ninth case.

There have been 669 people tested in Windsor-Essex, with 462 tests pending.

