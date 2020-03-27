Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 27, 2020. ( Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a sixth case was reported Thursday night and three more cases were confirmed on Friday morning.
“We have a number of test results that are pending and it could go either way,” says Ahmed.
The sixth case is a woman who travelled to Michigan. The seventh is a man in his 60s who travelled to Michigan and was in contact with the sixth case. The symptoms are moderate.
The eighth case is a man in his 50s who works in a healthcare centre in Michigan.
The health unit is still waiting for details on the ninth case.
There have been 669 people tested in Windsor-Essex, with 462 tests pending.
With files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu.