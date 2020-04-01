WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council supported another application for a retail cannabis store downtown.

This one is located at 74 Chatham St. W. at what was formerly Pause Cafe.

The application is from a company called Greentown Ontario.

The location meets all provincial requirements, exceeding the mandatory 150 metres from other cannabis stores, addiction centres and proximity to schools.

Council’s support and comments regarding the proposal will now go back to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which will make the final decision.

The city's first retail pot shop opened on Ouellette Avenue on March 28.