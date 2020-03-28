WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s first legal cannabis store, J. Supply Co, opened its doors to the public on Saturday morning.

Located at 545 Ouellette Ave, dozens of people stood in line awaiting it’s 10 a.m. debut.

“We have had a line up all day. The lineup started before 10am,” said Jennifer Kloppenburg, J. Supply Co store manager. “We’ve had people from Amherstburg, Essex, Chatham show up.”

Cannabis stores were deemed an essential service by the Ontario government, allowing it to stay open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have specific COVID-19 protocols in place to protect the community and our staff,” said David Craig Chief Design Officer of J. Supply Holdings.

Some measures include:

• A temperature gun to screen individuals that may exhibit symptoms

• Mandatory hand sanitizing before entering the store

• Costumers must remain 6 feet a part while waiting in line

• Limit of 10 costumers in store

• Online order process with in store pickup option

• No cash, only debit and credit cards accepted

The shop’s design hopes to reflect Windsor’s art community.

“Windsor culture is very rich, in terms of an artistic element.” Craig says, if you look around the store, there are artistic interpretations on how to present things so people will be in a pleasant environment as their going through.

He says eventually the plan is for Windsor artists to display their work in the front lobby.

With its central location, the shop believes it’s foot traffic will ramp up other businesses in downtown Windsor.

It’s definitely a destination, people will be drawn to the downtown core,” says Kloppenburg. “Its only going to help the other business around us because if people are here, maybe they’ll go across the street for dinner, lunch.”