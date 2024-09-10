WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Over $540,000 in drugs seized in Blenheim

    Chatham-Kent police have seized over $542,000 in drugs after an investigation in Blenheim. (Source: CKPS) Chatham-Kent police have seized over $542,000 in drugs after an investigation in Blenheim. (Source: CKPS)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have seized over $542,000 in drugs after an investigation in Blenheim.

    On Sept. 5, shortly after 7 p.m., the CKPS Intelligence Unit and Critical Incident Response Team executed two search warrants as part of the investigation.

    One warrant was executed on a vehicle and the other on a short-term rental property on Erie Shore Drive in Blenheim, which was being rented by the vehicle’s driver.

    Police say a systematic search of the vehicle and residence found the following items:

    • Fentanyl (approximate street value of over $500,000).
    • Cocaine (approximate street value of $42,000).
    • Approximately $2000 in Canadian currency.
    • Mobile devices.
    • Digital scale.
    • Packaging material; and,
    • Conductive energy weapon.

    As a result, a 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.

    He is facing the following charges:

    • Two counts of Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon

    As a result of bail hearing, he was remanded into custody and transported to Southwest Regional Detention Centre. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 11.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?

      Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’

    • TVDSB names interim director of education

      The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education. The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News