Over $540,000 in drugs seized in Blenheim

Chatham-Kent police have seized over $542,000 in drugs after an investigation in Blenheim.

On Sept. 5, shortly after 7 p.m., the CKPS Intelligence Unit and Critical Incident Response Team executed two search warrants as part of the investigation.

One warrant was executed on a vehicle and the other on a short-term rental property on Erie Shore Drive in Blenheim, which was being rented by the vehicle’s driver.

Police say a systematic search of the vehicle and residence found the following items:

Fentanyl (approximate street value of over $500,000).

Cocaine (approximate street value of $42,000).

Approximately $2000 in Canadian currency.

Mobile devices.

Digital scale.

Packaging material; and,

Conductive energy weapon.

As a result, a 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.

He is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon

As a result of bail hearing, he was remanded into custody and transported to Southwest Regional Detention Centre. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 11.