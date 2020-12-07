WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says over 240 workplaces were part of a COVID-19 enforcement blitz over the weekend that led to several charges.

A team of 17 provincial offences officers conducted the COVID-19 workplace safety campaign on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the officers found in preliminary reporting that nearly 80 per cent were in compliance with public health requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“The top areas needing improvement in Windsor-Essex were screening, physical distancing and having safety plans in place,” said Marentette.

A range of compliance acts were taken, including compliance assistance, warnings, tickets and referrals.

“The campaign focused on the retail sectors, including big box stores in the Windsor and Leamington area,” says Marentette. “Restaurants were also visited throughout the campaign.”

Charges

The city says Windsor by-law enforcement officers conducted 154 proactive COVID-19 checks along with 37 checks of complaints relayed through 311 during the second week of ongoing efforts to enforce Ontario’s rules for gatherings, mask usage and physical distancing.

As a result of the blitz, 22 charges were laid:

4 – no mask

2 – no signage

16 – no safety plan

During the first week of the blitz, 23 charges were laid. The charges typically come with a fine amounting to $880.

The weekend blitz also included officers from the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Finance and Alcohol and Gaming Corporation of Ontario.