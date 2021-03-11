WINDSOR, ONT. -- Amherstburg, Leamington and Windsor have launched a recruitment campaign for temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic support staff in their respective municipalities.

“These positions are essential to the ongoing operations of the historic mass vaccination campaign being led by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit with the support of the County of Essex, our local municipalities and Essex-Windsor EMS,” said a joint news release from the municipalities.

There are expected to be more than 100 temporary jobs and potentially more split between the two County of Essex mass vaccination sites, located at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and the Libro Centre in Amherstburg, and in Windsor.

Applicants interested in working in Amherstburg can apply directly to careers.amherstburg.ca and those interested in working in Leamington can apply directly to leamington.ca/careers. Applicants interested in working in Windsor can apply directly on the city’s website.

The positions will be responsible for carrying out the following non-medical roles, including but not limited to: Greeter, Client Guide, Registration Clerk and Runner. Successful applicants will be required to work in a clinical environment, interacting with a large number of community residents.

The successful candidates will be at least 18 and possess a high school diploma or the equivalent. Customer service experience, strong interpersonal skills as well as time management and problem-solving skills are required. Fluency in a second language is an asset. Anticipated hours of work range from 24 to 40 hours per week and will vary up to 12-hour shifts based on clinic operations.

Applications will be received until the positions have been filled. Resumes are not being accepted. Applicants are asked to complete the online application form in its entirety.