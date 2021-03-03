WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided members of local media a look inside the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday.

Residents over 80 years old who have pre-registered and received an appointment can get vaccinated.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they vaccinated 144 people on the first day on Monday and expect to do about 150 people a day.

“We’re working on all the fronts to maximize the potential, the only limiting step is the supply of the vaccine,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 12,000 residents had pre-registered. WECHU says there are about 20,000 residents over 80 years old in the region.