WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cars were lined up to get screened before appointments early Monday morning at the region’s second targeted COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Linda Haig said she was, “glad to get it off her mind.” She was accompanying her mom to the newly opened clinic at the Nature Fresh Farm Complex in Leamington for seniors 80 and older.

“It’s very important so you don’t spread any germs to your relatives, people in the stores you go into," said Bob McKee who received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Moyra Cook displayed her relief with a fist pump after her husband Alfred received his shot.

“I’m so relieved,” said Cook.

Her husband Alfred was the first to be vaccinated Monday at the newly opened targeted clinic.

“It’s difficult. We’re locked in and I’m his caregiver,” she said. “It’s obvious my husband is frail. We need this done.”

These clinics are by appointment only and pre-registration is required.

About 160 people are scheduled to get vaccinated Monday.

“We will continue to expedite the vaccine and give the level of protection to our community,” said chief medical officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Between the hospital hub vaccine clinic at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, the WFCU Centre and now the Nature Fresh Farm Complex there are roughly 1,000 people per day being vaccinated, Ahmed said.

Ahmed said the region’s vaccine roll-out is expected to ramp-up in the coming weeks with more shipments of vaccines coming to the region.

“We are way ahead of many of the provincial priorities and provincial roll-out of the vaccines,” Ahmed said. “We have already covered all the long-term care home and retirement home residents, staff and essential caregivers with more than 90 per cent coverage in all of these areas.”

Nearly 2.73 per cent of the population have received both doses of the vaccine, while 4.74 have received at least one dose.

“We know that our vaccination rates are pretty high and we will continue to work with our strong partnerships with all our partners our municipalities, our hospitals, our healthcare partners,” Ahmed said. “We will continue to roll out the vaccine, we want to provide the level of protection to our community as quickly and as best as possible.”

A total 31,783 doses have been administered to residents in Windsor-Essex.

The region is currently receiving approximately 4,000 doses of vaccines per week which is expected to increase to around 12,000-13,000 doses by the end of the month.