WINDSOR
    • Over $100,000 raised for local hospice patients and families

    Officials at the Hospice of Windsor-Essex are calling this year’s fundraising total, "astonishing."

    The Face-to-Face Campaign wrapped up on Sept. 30, brining in a total of $111,203.00.

    “My family and I extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who generously participated in our 22nd Annual Hospice Face to Face Campaign. Whether you contributed $10 or more, your support has made a direct impact on Hospice’s mission. Every dollar raised goes towards enhancing the quality of care and service that the Hospice provides,” said John Fairley, Campaign Founder.

    Over the past 22 years, over $1.7 million has been raised, with funds going directly to support friends and loved ones of those in hospice.

    The Hospice Face to Face Campaign runs annually from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30.

